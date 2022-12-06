The Voice Kids is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

Fresh from the recent return of the main series, The Voice’s Kids spin-off is back on ITV this Christmas.

Pop legend Ronan Keating will join returning coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the spinning red chairs.

Emma Willis hosts The Voice Kids this Christmas ©ITV

When does The Voice Kids start?

The Voice Kids’ new series starts on Boxing Day – Monday, 26 December – at 8:30PM on ITV1.

The three-part series will continue on Tuesday, 27 December and Wednesday, 28 December.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITV’s new free streaming service ITVX.

Emma Willis will be back to host the series as As ever, young singers between the ages of seven and 14 compete to become The Voice Kids champion 2022.

It was announced earlier this year that Ronan Keating would join the show, taking over from Melanie C who could not take part due to touring commitments.

Ronan said of joining the show: “I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids. I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia.

“The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!”

Danny Jones added: This series I’m sure we’re going to find another bunch of amazing young talent, and it’s going to be a real pleasure to have Ronan alongside us as we find ourselves a new little superstar.”

Pixie Lott enthused: “I’m so excited to be back in the red chair for our magical show! Every year the voices blow me away and I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible show championing our superstars of tomorrow.”

And will.i.am said: “Every year the level of talent of the kids who audition keeps getting better, and The Voice Kids 2022 is sure to kick up the Wow Factor yet again.”