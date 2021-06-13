The Voice Kids UK will be back for 2021 on ITV with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

A spin-off from the main show, The Voice Kids invites young singers aged seven to 14 to sing for a panel of coaches.

They'll be mentored and supported through to the final where the winner will walk away with a bursary to help their education.

When does The Voice Kids 2021 start?

The Voice Kids typically airs in the summer but things are a bit different this year.

ITV has announced that for 2021 The Voice Kids will air during the festive period with the channel teasing a "Christmas television event not to be missed".

The exact date of the series is to be announced.

Who are the judges?

It's not just when the series airs that's changing for this year.

ITV has confirmed that Spice Girl Melanie C will be joining the show, making her debut on The Voice.

Melanie C said: "I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year. I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!"

Melanie will join returning coaches Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott.

Meanwhile, Emma Willis is back as host.

Danny Jones said: "It's great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I'm chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang."

Pixie Lott added: "I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it's such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!"

And Will.i.am quipped: "A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?”

The Voice Kids airs on ITV.

Last year's competition was won by Justine Afante, mentored by Pixie Lott.

The 13-year-old from Swansea first wowed the coaches at her audition with a show stopping cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.