Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It (Series 9, Episode 6)

The latest instalment of the series sees financial pressures mounting due to escalating building costs.

Kirstie leverages her extensive renovation background to mediate among disagreeing couples throughout the UK, encouraging them to fall back in love with their homes.

Phil, riding high from his last series win, dazzles us with some extraordinary properties, aiming to entice our families to put them on the market.

In this episode, Kirstie and Phil visit Strathaven in south Lanarkshire, where they meet Frank and Wilma, who are at odds over what to do with their four-bedroom family home.

The house, where they brought up their two children, holds a special place in Frank’s heart. He believes they can continue creating memories there.

Wilma, however, is set on selling. With their children moving out, the couple faces a pivotal decision about their future, particularly as Wilma eyes a new life on the west coast.

Kirstie and Phil face a challenging task. Kirstie, with a £50,000 budget for home improvements, tackles issues like an inconveniently located conservatory and a cramped kitchen diner. Phil, blessed with a £350,000 budget to find a new home, explores the stunning west coast.

His task is to persuade Frank to leave the suburbs for a home with ocean views. As the couple weighs their options, the tension builds: which team will emerge triumphant, and who will be celebrating at the end?

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Channe 4 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the sixth from the show’s ninth series.