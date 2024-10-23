We Might Regret This renewed for two more series by BBC

The BBC has greenlit two more series of the critically acclaimed comedy We Might Regret This.

Created by Lee Getty and Kyla Harris, who also stars as the lead, the show will continue to explore the tangled lives of Freya and her unconventional blended family.

Produced by Roughcut TV, known for hits like People Just Do Nothing and Stath Lets Flats, the comedy is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer.

We Might Regret This made a big splash with its first series, drawing praise for its groundbreaking portrayal of a disabled woman on screen.

At the centre of the story is Freya, played by Kyla, a 30-something Canadian artist living in London. Freya, who requires around-the-clock care due to her disability, navigates a complicated relationship with her straight-laced lawyer boyfriend Abe, played by Darren Boyd.

Freya is joined by her dedicated Personal Assistant (PA), meaning a third person present for every romantic moment and domestic dispute.

In series one, after struggling to find the right person for this more than intimate role, Freya invites chaotic and outspoken best-mate Jo (Elena Saurel) to take on the job. Alongside Abe’s (not quite) ex-wife Jane (Sally Phillips) and wayward adult son Levi (Edward Blumel) they make a messy blended family.

Lee Getty and Kyla Harris said: “Season one was just the tip of the comedy iceberg and we’re beyond grateful to the BBC for their continued support and commitment to exploring disability, messy relationships and unparalleled intimacy on screen.”

Ash Atalla, CEO of Roughcut, added: “A show both full of heart and close to our hearts. So happy we get to make more of this series – both complex and silly, surely the best place to be.”

Series 1 of the show is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.