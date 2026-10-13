TellyMix

Waterloo Road Fans Get Double Good News As BBC Confirms Return And Renewal

By Kayleigh Jade Published
A trio of young teachers stand side by side in a group shot, posing in front of a wall of filing boxes.
Waterloo Road Series 18’s newly qualified teachers, Edward Connell, Leah Merchant, and Gemma Tully. Credit: BBC

We’ve got some big news for Waterloo Road fans, as the BBC has given a major update on the series.

Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January 2027 for its eighteenth series, with the BBC also ordering another series of the long-running drama.

The news comes as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, having first arrived on our screens in 2006.

A group of students in white school outfits consisting of white shirts, Navy blue blazers and and red and yellow striped ties. Amid the group are two teachers looking overwhelmed.

Alongside that, one familiar face from the show’s early years is heading back to the classroom.

Chelsee Healey will reprise her role as Janeece Bryant in the upcoming series, this time alongside Lauren Hylton, who will play her daughter Cheryl Bryant.

Cheryl is joining Waterloo Road as a new student, giving us the chance to see what Janeece’s life looks like years after her original appearance.

There are plenty of new faces joining the school too.

Leo Ashton and Callum Broome are among the new pupils, while Tashinga Bepete and Cora Kirk will play newly qualified teachers. Mollie Winnard also joins the teaching staff as Gemma Tully.

The new episodes will continue to follow the lives of the pupils and teachers as they deal with the ups and downs of school life.

Filming for further episodes is also underway in Greater Manchester, continuing the drama’s long connection with the area.

An exact January premiere date has yet to be announced, but we won’t have much longer to wait.

In the meantime, every previous episode of Waterloo Road is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

popular now

must read

latest news