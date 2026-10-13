Waterloo Road Fans Get Double Good News As BBC Confirms Return And Renewal

We’ve got some big news for Waterloo Road fans, as the BBC has given a major update on the series.

Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in January 2027 for its eighteenth series, with the BBC also ordering another series of the long-running drama.

The news comes as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, having first arrived on our screens in 2006.

Alongside that, one familiar face from the show’s early years is heading back to the classroom.

Chelsee Healey will reprise her role as Janeece Bryant in the upcoming series, this time alongside Lauren Hylton, who will play her daughter Cheryl Bryant.

Cheryl is joining Waterloo Road as a new student, giving us the chance to see what Janeece’s life looks like years after her original appearance.

There are plenty of new faces joining the school too.

Leo Ashton and Callum Broome are among the new pupils, while Tashinga Bepete and Cora Kirk will play newly qualified teachers. Mollie Winnard also joins the teaching staff as Gemma Tully.

The new episodes will continue to follow the lives of the pupils and teachers as they deal with the ups and downs of school life.

Filming for further episodes is also underway in Greater Manchester, continuing the drama’s long connection with the area.

An exact January premiere date has yet to be announced, but we won’t have much longer to wait.

In the meantime, every previous episode of Waterloo Road is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.