Watch Trailer For New Drama Adultery With Dominic Cooper

A brand new teaser trailer has landed for Adultery, ITV’s upcoming drama packed with forbidden passion and complex family dynamics.

The series, featuring Dominic Cooper, Romola Garai, Shelley Conn and Matthew McNulty, is gearing up for its release this autumn on ITV, STV, and streaming services ITVX and STV Player.

Adultery explores the tangled web between two families whose already complicated relationships face a fresh test.

Dominic plays Tom Kirkman, while Romola stars as Beth Brookes. Sparks fly instantly when they cross paths, although they’re both deeply entrenched in complicated family lives of their own.

The plot thickens as Tom’s teenage daughter Jess, played by Leila Khan, falls for Beth’s son Ollie, portrayed by Johnny Sanpher. Their whirlwind youthful romance only adds more layers to the drama.

As Tom and Beth fight to resist their own powerful chemistry, they find themselves questioning their choices and worrying about the fallout for their respective partners, Hannah and Neil, played by Shelley and Matthew.

Adultery promises to tackle not just romance and betrayal but also wider issues like class, grief and the role of social media in family crises.