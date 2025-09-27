Watch Trailer For New BBC Drama Film Club With Aimee Lou Wood

The BBC has officially dropped the trailer for Film Club, a brand new romantic comedy-drama co-created and written by Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis.

The series will premiere on Tuesday 7 October, with all episodes landing on BBC iPlayer from 6am. The first two episodes will also air that night on BBC Three at 10pm.

Film Club follows Evie, played by BAFTA-winner Aimee Lou Wood, who hasn’t left her house in six months after a personal setback.

Her one escape is a weekly film club hosted in her mum’s garage, where she transforms the space into a themed world inspired by that week’s movie. It’s also the one place she gets to spend time with her best friend Noa, played by Nabhaan Rizwan.

But in the newly released trailer, everything begins to shift when Noa announces he’s moving across the country for a dream job. forcing the pair to confront whether they’re more than just friends.

Suranne Jones stars as Evie’s fiercely loving and no-nonsense mum Suz, while Liv Hill plays her younger sister Izzie. Adam Long appears as Josh, Evie’s kind-hearted boyfriend who’s become a steady presence in the family home.

Owen Cooper, fresh off an Emmy win, plays Callum, their neighbour with a knack for showing up at the wrong time.

The film club itself brings together an eclectic group of characters, including Kam (Arian Nik), Samantha (Fola Evans-Akingbola), and Dominic, played by co-creator Ralph Davis. Lisa McGrillis also joins the cast as Steph, Suz’s best friend and next-door neighbour

Set in a lively and chaotic family home, the series explores love, heartbreak, growing up and the blurry line between friendship and romance.