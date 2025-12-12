Watch the Trailer for Amandaland’s Christmas Special

Amandaland is gearing up for Christmas, with a freshly released trailer teasing a festive special set to air on BBC One.

This time, Amanda and the family pack their bags for Aunt Joan’s country house, aiming to recapture the magic of childhood Christmases.

Of course, plans are quickly derailed when Mal and Anne join the party – and that’s before the family secrets begin to unravel.

Watch the trailer below…

There’s drama aplenty, as Anne laments being away from her own family and Felicity’s patience is tested by her endlessly enthusiastic sister. The real curveball arrives when Mal uncovers a photo that hints at a long-buried family secret.

Fans have extra reason to tune in, as Jennifer Saunders makes a much-anticipated appearance as Aunt Joan, who’s described as full of country living and upper-class gusto.

This marks the first scripted on-screen reunion of Jennifer and Joanna Lumley since Absolutely Fabulous.

Jennifer Saunders is clearly looking forward to joining the family gathering, saying: “I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!”

The Amandaland Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 9:15pm on BBC One.