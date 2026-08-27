Watch First Look At The Celebrity Traitors Series Two

We’ve got our first look at The Celebrity Traitors series two, and the game is already looking tense before anyone has even sat at the round table.

The new teaser brings us back to the Scottish Highlands, where Claudia Winkleman is once again leading a room full of famous faces into a game built on trust and doubt.

BBC teased the new clip with: “The time for talk is over…”

In the teaser, Claudia asks for a moment of silence for the celebs gathered to take part, which is a very calm way to kick off a show where nobody can really relax.

This time, the cast includes Amol Rajan, Bella Ramsey, James Acaster, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Julie Hesmondhalgh, King Kenny, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Myha’la, Professor Hannah Fry, Richard E. Grant, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Ross Kemp, Sebastian Croft and Sharon Rooney.

That is a wild group for one castle, and we already know us viewers will be trying to read every look before the first episode is even done.

The Celebrity Traitors series two will run across 10 episodes, with each one set to be 60 minutes long.

It is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, though the BBC has not shared the exact start date just yet.

If you want to be ready when it lands, The Celebrity Traitors can be added to your watchlist on BBC iPlayer now.

We will be watching closely, because with this cast, even the quiet ones could end up being the ones to watch.