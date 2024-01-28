Inside The Factory Bath Bombs

Gregg Wallace explores the vibrant and aromatic Lush factory in Dorset, discovering the process behind the production of a remarkable 14 million bath bombs annually.

Cherry Healey heads to Loughborough University to understand how hot baths can mimic certain exercise benefits. She also explores a state-of-the-art laboratory that cultivates human skin for cosmetic testing purposes.

Historian Ruth Goodman delves into a period when intricate perfumes were believed to protect against the plague. She also examines the significant changes in the lives of coal miners and their families following the introduction of communal showers.

Inside the Factory airs on BBC two on Sunday, 28 January 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the sixth from the show’s eighth series.

