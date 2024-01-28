Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday (Series 3, Episode 8)

In this entertaining episode, cleanliness-fanatic millionaire Cassy-Anne and her daughters Bug and Bunny exchange their opulent lifestyle for a more earthy experience, swapping their lavish holiday plans with the financially constrained but nature-loving Sian and Joe.

Accustomed to extravagant 5-star vacations, Cassy-Anne and her children face a stark contrast in a modest, no-frills Shepherd’s Hut, offering a complete departure from their usual luxury.

The family, never far from their mobile devices, find themselves thrust into a tech-free environment amongst the rural landscapes of Dorset.

They grapple with outdoor living, complete with external shower, kitchen, and toilet facilities, a far cry from their typical £1000-per-night accommodations.

Couple, Sian & Joe, with their passports at Gatwick Airport

Trading poolside pampering for a budget of only £100 for both food and activities, they embark on a foraging adventure.

While Bug and Bunny adapt, enjoying new friendships and simpler pleasures, Cassy-Anne struggles with the basic setup, eventually opting for the comfort of a hotel.

Conversely, Sian and Joe indulge in the extravagance of a 5-star resort in Hvar, Croatia. Their holiday begins with champagne jacuzzi baths and a private yacht sunset cruise, followed by an exclusive nightclub visit where prices soar.

However, the lavish lifestyle doesn’t sit well with the couple, highlighting that wealth doesn’t necessarily equate to happiness.

Their experience is redeemed with a wine-tasting session and a romantic gesture from Joe, rounding off their holiday on a positive note.

Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday airs on Channel 5 on Sunday, 28 January 2024 at 9:00PM.

The episode is the eighth from the show’s third series.

More on: Upcoming