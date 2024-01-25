Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death will be released in the UK on 5 February, it’s been confirmed.

Episodes will air on BBC Two from 10PM or be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Unfortunately for fans, there’s bad news as the show has been cancelled by HBO in the States, where it streams on Max.

Blending historical fiction with comedy, Our Flag Means Death had garnered a significant following since its debut.

The show, created by David Jenkins, premiered in 2022 and quickly became known for its unique take on the Golden Age of Piracy.

It stars Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet, a wealthy landowner who abandons his privileged life to become a pirate. The series also features Taika Waititi as the infamous Blackbeard, offering a fresh portrayal of the legendary figure.

The show’s plot revolves around the unlikely transformation of Stede Bonnet from a gentleman to a pirate captain. His journey is fraught with humorous misadventures and unexpected friendships, particularly with Blackbeard.

For now, all episodes of season one are available on BBC iPlayer.

