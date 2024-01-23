Star Wars The Bad Batch released 21 February - watch epic new trailer

Fans of the Star Wars franchise are in for a treat as Disney+ has just released a gripping new trailer for the final season of the Lucasfilm Animation series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

This announcement marks the return of the series for its third and final season, released on 21 February, continuing its journey as a critically acclaimed and beloved spinoff of the Emmy award-winning series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The upcoming season promises an enthralling conclusion for the Bad Batch, a unique squad of clones. In this final chapter, they will be pushed to their limits in a desperate attempt to reunite with Omega, who finds herself in a challenging situation within a secluded Imperial science lab. Facing fragmentation and threats from numerous adversaries, the squad must rely on newfound allies and use all their skills and experiences to break free from the clutches of the Empire.

The voice cast for Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a roster of talent, featuring Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!), Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It’s Pony) and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

The executive production team is led by Dave Filoni, renowned for his work on Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, and includes Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, with Josh Rimes as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood as senior producer. Rau additionally serves as the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Fans won’t have to wait long as Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set to make its debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, exclusively on Disney+. This final season is shaping up to be an epic conclusion to a series that has captured the hearts of Star Wars enthusiasts worldwide.