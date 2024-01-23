Death in Paradise back in February - watch a first trailer

A first look at the new series of Death in Paradise has been revealed ahead of the show’s anticipated return next month.

Ralf Little returns to play DI Neville Parker in brand new episodes of the BBC One series, with an exact release date to be announced soon.

Filmed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Death in Paradise tracks the crime-solving team of Saint Marie as they unravel intricate and enigmatic murder cases, complemented each week by a remarkable line-up of guest stars.

In 2024, the series is set to continue delivering much-needed escapism, enthralling whodunnits and intricate puzzles, ensuring viewers remain engaged for years ahead.

This series featured the nation’s beloved detective, DI Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little), who was not only misled by his girlfriend but also wrongly accused of murder.

The Honoré police team successfully solved every case, ranging from the death of a doomsday prepper in a sealed room, to a homicide on a boat in open waters and a dance-floor fatality, ensuring the safety of Saint Marie’s inhabitants for another year.

The new series follows the show’s recent Christmas special.

Meanwhile, a second season of spin-off Beyond Paradise is in the pipeline. Plus, a new Australian spin-off is in the works.