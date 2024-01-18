Sky Max is set to air the second season of the revamped Fantasy Football League, featuring the dynamic trio of Matt Lucas, Elis James, and Andrew Mensah, starting Friday, 2 February.

Following a successful reboot that blended nostalgic elements with fresh updates, the show continues to win over fans, both new and old.

The upcoming series promises to uphold the legacy of the original cult classic. Viewers can expect the same humorous dissection of the week’s football news, complete with entertaining clips and anecdotes, all delivered by the charismatic team of Lucas, James, and Mensah.

One of the returning highlights is the ‘Phoenix From The Flames’ segment, where iconic football moments are recreated with legendary players such as Jack Wilshere, Gabby Agbonlahor, Wes Morgan, Pedro Mendes, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Jermain Defore, Emile Heskey, and Emanuel Petit.

Each episode will feature celebrity guest managers joining the hosts on the Fantasy Football League sofa. The lineup for this season includes names like Mo Gilligan, Danny Dyer, Jill Scott, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Phil Dunster, Luke Littler, Emma Hayes, Tony Adams, Katherine Ryan, Alex Horne, and others. These guests will share their passionate football stories and personal anecdotes, adding a unique flavour to each episode.

For viewers who wish to actively participate, there’s an opportunity to compete with the celebrity guest managers each week. To join, sign up to the League using the code a7qb7a via the official Fantasy Premier League app. More information is available on the website.

