First-look images from The Tattooist of Auschwitz revealed

First images have been revealed for the upcoming drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz, starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

This six-part series is an adaptation of Heather Morriss international bestselling novel, depicting the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, two prisoners in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust.

In these images, Academy Award nominee Harvey Keitel is seen portraying the modern-day Lali Sokolov, with Jonah Hauer-King depicting his younger self. Anna Próchniak plays Gita Furman, Melanie Lynskey as author Heather Morris, and Jonas Nay as the SS officer Stefan Baretzki.

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov, seen here as he boards the train to Auschwitz (Credit © Martin Mlaka Sky UK)

Set to be released on 2 May globally, the series will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK & Ireland and on Peacock in the US. The score is a collaboration between Hans Zimmer, renowned for his work in Inception, Interstellar, and Dune, and Kara Talve, known for Faraway Downs and Prehistoric Planet.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the story of Lali (Jonah Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, who was deported to the notorious concentration camp in 1942.

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov seen here walking through Auschwitz with German-born actor Jonas Nay as Nazi officer Stefan Baretzki, front right (Credit © Martin Mlaka Sky UK)

He becomes one of the Tätowierer, responsible for tattooing identification numbers on prisoners. Its here he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak), marking the beginning of an extraordinary love story in the midst of horrific circumstances. Their tale of love and survival unfolds under the watchful eye of the volatile SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay).

The story also spans decades, following an elderly Lali (Harvey Keitel) in Melbourne, who recounts his traumatic past to novice writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). The five images released demonstrate the productions scale, attention to detail, and commitment to authenticity. The series is a product of Claire Mundells Synchronicity Films, in association with Sky Studios, and directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer.

Harvey Keitel as Lali Sokolov and Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris walking through the streets of Melbourne (Credit © Martin Mlaka Sky UK)

The series is not just a retelling of the novel but also includes new elements, such as the framing of the story around Lalis meetings with Heather Morris in Melbourne. Their relationship, developed over three years, became the conduit for Lalis harrowing yet beautiful love story with Gita.