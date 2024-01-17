The Jonathan Ross Show back for new series in February

The Jonathan Ross Show will make its return for a brand new series from Saturday, 17 February on ITV1.

The chat show has been off air for a year due to the Rugby World Cup in 2023, recently returning for a one-off Christmas special.

As ever, the new series of The Jonathan Ross Show promises an exciting line-up of celebrities, musicians, and comedians. Known for its blend of humour, insightful conversations, and often unexpected moments, the show has consistently been a hit with audiences across the UK.

Jonathan, with his trademark wit and inimitable style, is expected to bring a fresh array of topics to the table. From hard-hitting interviews to light-hearted banter, the show caters to a wide range of interests, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

While details about the guests for the upcoming season are still under wraps, speculation is rife about who might grace the famous sofa. In past seasons, Jonathan has hosted a plethora of stars, including actors, musicians and even politicians.

Filming takes place at Television Centre, White City, West London from Wednesday, 14 February. You can get tickets to be in the audience from SRO Audiences.

The most recent Christmas special featured Willem Dafoe, Ariana Debose, Katherine Jenkins, Kevin Bridges, Romesh Ranganathan, Boy George and surprise guest, Claudia Schiffer.

