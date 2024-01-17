First look at Jenna Coleman in new BBC drama The Jetty

The BBC has today offered a tantalising glimpse of Jenna Coleman in her latest role in new crime drama The Jetty.

This new series, written by Cat Jones and produced by Firebird Pictures, is set to grace screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Jenna Coleman, celebrated for her roles in “Doctor Who”, “The Cry”, and “The Serpent”, steps into the shoes of Ember Manning, a complex and enigmatic character.

Jenna Coleman said: “Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

The cast also boasts talents like Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus, Bo Bragason, Amelia Bullmore, Ruby Stokes, Tom Glynn-Carney, Weruche Opia, Matthew McNulty, Ralph Ineson, David Ajala, Nina Barker-Francis, Miya Ocego, Elliot Cowan, Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes, Dominic Coleman, and Ruaridh Mollica.

Set in a picturesque Lancashire lake town, the four-part series kicks off with a fire ravaging a holiday home. Detective Manning delves into the case, linking it to a podcast journalist’s investigation into a cold missing persons case and a controversial ‘love’ triangle. As Manning unravels the truth, it begins to threaten her own life, challenging her perceptions of her past, present, and the town she calls home.

Blending elements of a detective thriller with a coming-of-age story, The Jetty probes deep into themes of sexual morality, identity, and memory, especially in contexts overlooked by the Me Too movement.