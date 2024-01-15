Netflix unveils teaser for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen with Ray Winstone

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for The Gentlemen, a new drama series by renowned filmmaker Guy Ritchie, inspired by the original Miramax film.

The teaser, which debuted today, introduces a fresh class of criminal in this eagerly anticipated series set to launch in March.

The teaser also brings exciting news for fans, revealing that veteran actor Ray Winstone will be starring in the series. Ray takes on the role of Bobby Glass, a seasoned criminal from the East End of London, who has built an industrial cannabis empire.

Watch the trailer below…

Joining Ray in this high-calibre cast is Theo James, known for his Emmy-nominated performance in The White Lotus 2. Theo plays The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who becomes entangled in criminal activities after inheriting his fathers estate. Kaya Scodelario, known for her roles in Crawl and The Pale Horse, portrays Susie Glass, Bobbys daughter, who manages the day-to-day operations of their empire with style and resilience.

The star-studded cast also includes Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Vinnie Jones of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Chanel Cresswell (This is England), Michael Vu, Max Beesley (Hijack), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie Antoinette), Harry Goodwins (In His Hands: The Emergence), Dar Salim (The Covenant), Pearce Quigley (Detectorists), Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

The Gentlemen follows the story of Eddie Horniman (played by Theo James), who inherits a substantial country estate from his father, only to discover it is part of a vast cannabis empire. As Eddie tries to disentangle his family from the grasp of the UKs criminal underworld, he finds himself playing a dangerous game with notorious gangsters. But as he delves deeper into this world of crime, Eddie starts to develop a liking for it.

The series, while set in the universe of The Gentlemen film, features a new set of characters, promising a fresh and thrilling narrative.