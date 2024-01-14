Dalgliesh season 3 on its way to Channel 5

Dalgliesh is officially returning for a brand new season!

The hit crime drama TV series is based on the Adam Dalgliesh novels by PD James. It airs on Channel 5 here in the UK and on Acorn TV in the United States.

The series will follow the enigmatic detective Adam Dalgliesh as he solves unique murders, tracing his career from the 1970s in England to modern times.

Filming for the new series is currently underway in Belfast, with a release date for the new episodes to be confirmed soon.

Bertie Carvel will return to lead the cast as Adam Dalgliesh.

Producer Sebastian Cardwell said: “Dalgliesh proved incredibly popular with our viewers, and I’m delighted to be working again with New Pictures to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises added: “Bertie Carvel’s expert portrayal of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh delivers a lasting charm and sophistication that is unmatched and, clearly, a must-watch. We are absolutely elated to return for not one, but two, mysterious and compelling seasons.”

For now you can catch up on past episodes here in the UK and here in the United States.

The second series of Dalgliesh adapted another three novels from P.D. James’ international best-selling murder mysteries across six new episodes.

Death Of An Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room were all brought to the screen last year.

