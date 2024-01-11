Disney+ has given fans a first look at actor Daniel Brühl portraying the iconic Karl Lagerfeld in the new French Original series Kaiser Karl (working title).

Slated for release in 2024, the series promises to delve into the dynamic world of 1970s Parisian high fashion.

Set in 1972, the narrative follows a thirty-eight-year-old Lagerfeld, then a relatively unknown fashion designer. His life takes a dramatic turn after his romantic involvement with Jacques de Bascher. Lagerfeld finds himself vying against the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, the head of a renowned fashion brand.

Kaiser Karl (w/t) was created and adapted for television by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have and Raphaëlle Bacqué, author of the eponymous biography, published by Albin Michel in 2019 and translated into six languages. The Original series is directed by Jérôme Salle and Audrey Estrougo.

Production of the series is underway in France, with Gaumont and Jour Premier serving as the executive producers.