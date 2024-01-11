Disney+ reveals trailer and release date for new series Black Cake

Disney+ has released the official trailer and release for its upcoming original drama series Black Cake.

Based on the best-selling novel by Charmaine Wilkerson, the series is set to make its debut with all episodes on 31 January, exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.

Black Cake is an blend of family drama and murder mystery, featuring a diverse ensemble cast and a narrative that spans across Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England, Wales and Southern California. The series, adapted and led by showrunner Marissa Jo Cerar, covers several decades in its storytelling.

Watch the trailer now…

The plot is set in motion in the late 1960s when Covey, a runaway bride, vanishes on the shores of Jamaica, amidst speculations of drowning or fleeing after her husband’s murder. Fast forward to present-day California, Eleanor Bennett, a widow, succumbs to cancer, leaving her estranged children, Byron and Benny, with a flash drive containing untold stories of her life from the Caribbean to America. These revelations narrated by Eleanor, confront her children with startling truths about their family’s past.

The eight-episode series stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman, as well as recurring guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.