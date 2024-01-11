3 Body Problem release date and trailer for new Netflix series

Netflix has just released the much-anticipated trailer for 3 Body Problem, a new mystery series that promises to be a genre-bending experience.

The series, created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo, is set for release on Netflix on 21st March 2024.

Set against a backdrop of events spanning from 1960s China to the present day, 3 Body Problem tells the story of a young woman whose decision during the Chinese Cultural Revolution has far-reaching consequences. As the laws of nature begin to inexplicably unravel, a group of brilliant scientists and an unconventional detective join forces to face an unprecedented threat to humanity.

Watch the trailer!

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, and more, each playing pivotal roles in this intricate narrative.

Meet the cast and characters

portrays Jin Cheng, a genius physicist and member of the “Oxford Five”. Jovan Adepo plays Saul Durand, a physics research assistant whose potential is yet to be fully realized.

plays Saul Durand, a physics research assistant whose potential is yet to be fully realized. Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, a nanotech expert and visionary.

as Auggie Salazar, a nanotech expert and visionary. John Bradley takes on the role of Jack Rooney, a physicist turned snack mogul.

takes on the role of Jack Rooney, a physicist turned snack mogul. Alex Sharp plays Will Downing, a physics teacher facing life-altering news.

plays Will Downing, a physics teacher facing life-altering news. Zine Tseng and Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie, an astrophysics prodigy whose past decision echoes through time.

and as Ye Wenjie, an astrophysics prodigy whose past decision echoes through time. Ben Schnetzer and Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans, an environmentalist turned oil tycoon.

and as Mike Evans, an environmentalist turned oil tycoon. Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade, the leader of a top intelligence operation.

as Thomas Wade, the leader of a top intelligence operation. Marlo Kelly as Tatiana, a dedicated member of Mike Evans’ organization.

as Tatiana, a dedicated member of Mike Evans’ organization. Sea Shimooka as Sophon, an avatar in a VR game within the show.

as Sophon, an avatar in a VR game within the show. Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma, a naval officer with a deep sense of duty.

as Raj Varma, a naval officer with a deep sense of duty. Eve Ridley as Follower, a young character in the VR game.

3 Body Problem will launch on Netflix on 21st March 2024