The first Celebrity Big Brother 2024 details have been confirmed as a brand new series comes to TV this year.

Fresh from last year’s Big Brother reboot on ITV2, Celebrity Big Brother will make a return on ITV1.

Celebrity Big Brother set to launch in March

The new series is currently scheduled to launch in March on ITV1 and ITVX and will run for around three weeks.

As with last year’s Big Brother, episodes will air Sunday – Friday nights.

There will be live streaming, available nightly on ITVX from 11PM – 2AM and from 9PM on Saturdays.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX, giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive content.

The show will introduce a fresh line-up of well-known personalities, cut off from the outside world in the ultimate test of social dynamics. These celebrities will trade their lavish lifestyles for life in the famous Big Brother house.

Throughout their stay, they’ll face weekly nominations and challenging tasks, all under the watchful eye of constant camera surveillance. Who will charm the nation, endure till the end, and emerge victorious as the winner?

Rumoured Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Cast

While the names on the cast are still to be confirmed, celebrities speculated for the lineup currently include:

Phillip Schofield: Former TV host potentially making a comeback.

Former TV host potentially making a comeback. Levi Roots: Entrepreneur and culinary TV personality.

Entrepreneur and culinary TV personality. Matt Evers: Ex-Dancing On Ice professional.

Ex-Dancing On Ice professional. Chloe Burrows: Love Island fame, known for her lively personality.

Love Island fame, known for her lively personality. Louis Walsh: Former X Factor judge with a straightforward approach.

Former X Factor judge with a straightforward approach. Shirley Ballas: Strictly Come Dancing judge, considering a new role.

Strictly Come Dancing judge, considering a new role. Chloe Brockett: Star from The Only Way Is Essex.

Star from The Only Way Is Essex. Gary Goldsmith: Notable for his royal connections, a controversial figure.

Notable for his royal connections, a controversial figure. Joey Essex: Reality TV veteran, considered a favourite.

Reality TV veteran, considered a favourite. Jennifer Arcuri: Known for alleged ties with Boris Johnson.

Known for alleged ties with Boris Johnson. Ella Morgan: Married at First Sight UK star, uncertain about joining.

Celebrity Big Brother joins ITV’s growing 2024 reality telly line up including Love Island: All Stars, a second series of My Mum, Your Dad and the forthcoming The Fortune Hotel.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2 and ITVBe said: “The reception from our viewers to Big Brother’s return has been fantastic. We’re therefore thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

“Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

The most recent series of Big Brother concluded on ITV2 last year with a close-fought final.

Big Brother will return later this year with applications to be a housemate open now.