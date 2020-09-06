Amy Childs is returning to The Only Way Is Essex 'for good'

Amy Childs says she's returning to The Only Way Is Essex "full time" ahead of the show's tenth anniversary.

TOWIE's brand new series will begin on Sunday, September 13 following this weekend's special episode, 'TOWIE Turns 10: All Back To Essex'.

An original member of the cast, Amy will be returning for the tenth series and it's not just for a one-off.

She told The Sun newspaper in an interview: "I’m back full-time, not just for one series. I’m back on Towie for good. It feels like I’m home.”

Amy also commented on those former cast members who have refused to return.

She said: "For those that haven’t gone back, I think it’s sad.

"Our lives are different now, yes, but we owe all that to Towie and the least we can do is celebrate that.”

Alongside Amy, those expected to return for the new series include Lauren Goodger, Joey Essex and Sam Faiers.

TOWIE's landmark series will air 18-episodes on Sunday and Wednesday nights at 9PM.

Meanwhile, To celebrate 10 years of the reality show, a special selection of unforgettable moments will be shared on the ITV Hub in The TOWIE Years.

Each episode of the 10-part online series will look back on a year in the show’s history, starting with 2010, the year the show first burst onto screens.

