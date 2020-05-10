Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is back for another series on ITV and applications are now open.

The hit quiz show is back on TV having last aired in 2014 after first starting in the 1990s.

Originally fronted by Chris Tarrant, the series is back for new episodes and you now can apply to become a contestant.

Jeremy Clarkson hosts the revived run and applications are now open.

"Britain's best-loved classic quiz, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? Is back and we're looking for contestants to take part!" reads a casting call from ITV.

They added: "Do you think you've got what it takes to be the Fastest Finger? Can you cope with the pressure of sitting in the Hot Seat? Have you got the brainpower to make it all the way to the One Million Pound Question?

"If you would like the chance to win £1million on the world's most famous quiz show, then we want to hear from you!"

You can apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? online HERE if you're over the age of 18.

The closing date for applications is currently set for 3:59 on 30th September 2020.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? offers members of the public the chance to win £1,000,000. Each contestant will have the opportunity to answer 15 questions on their way to winning the life changing prize, helped along the way by familiar lifelines of Ask The Audience; Phone a Friend and 50:50.

New lifeline; Ask The Host, will also be back for 2019 after its first introduction last year.

As yet no one contestant has won the top prize since the new episodes began in 2018 but two lucky people have walked away with £500,000 prizes.

If you prefer just to watch and play along at home, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is currently airing Sunday nights on ITV.

You can watch and catch up episodes online via the ITV Hub.