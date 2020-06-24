Win a Eurovision trip of a lifetime in special Comic Relief Pride prize draw

You can win yourself a Eurovision trip of a lifetime thanks to a special Comic Relief Pride prize draw.

Comic Relief and Sink the Pink - the largest LGBTQ+ collective in the UK - have teamed up to celebrate Pride month.

They're offering the chance for one lucky winner and a guest to experience the 2021 Eurovision Grand Final live in Rotterdam.

The prize includes two entry tickets, return flights (from the UK), and a hotel stay in Rotterdam.

You can enter online here at comicrelief.com/eurovision for £5 per entry with all money raised from the prize draw going to fund projects that support LGBTQ+ people in the UK and around the world. The closing date for entries is on Sunday 26th July.

Comic Relief and Sink the Pink say:

Similarly to Pride, Eurovision is all about celebrating our diverse stories, backgrounds and bringing people together through the power of music and creativity. That’s why all money raised from the prize draw will go on to fund essential Comic Relief projects that support vulnerable LGBTQ+ people year-round, both in the UK and around the world.

The prize has been made possible by Netflix and coincides with the launch of their epic new film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams with a special cameo from UK Eurovision royalty Graham Norton.

The film will be released on the streaming platform on Friday, June 26.