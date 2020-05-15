BBC reveals short list of top Eurovision songs for its new special

The BBC has revealed a short list of songs that will feature in its upcoming special, Eurovision: Come Together.

With no Eurovision Song Contest this year, Graham Norton will be hosting a night of Eurovision celebrations on the BBC this Saturday (16 May).

The Eurovision: Come Together special will see the British public able to take part in a live online vote giving them the opportunity to vote for their favourite Eurovision song.

A shortlist of songs below has been put together by a panel of experts and superfans including Radio 2’s Ken Bruce, Eurovision semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, former UK Eurovision acts SuRie and Nicki French, along with uber fans Mel Giedroyc and Radio 1’s Adele Roberts.

Eurovision: Come Together shortlist

Dancing Lasha Tumbai - Verka Serduchka (Ukraine) - 2007

Diva - Dana International (Israel) - 1998

Euphoria - Loreen (Sweden) - 2012

Fairytale - Alexander Rybak (Norway) - 2009

Fuego - Eleni Foureira (Cyprus) - 2018

Heroes - Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden) - 2015

Love Shine A Light - Katrina & The Waves (UK) - 1997

Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz (UK) - 1981

Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu - Domenico Modugno (Italy) - 1958

Ooh…Aah…Just A Little Bit - Gina G (UK) - 1996

Poupée de cire, poupée de son - France Gall (Luxembourg) - 1965

Rhythm Inside - Loïc Nottet (Belgium) - 2015

Rise Like A Phoenix - Conchita Wurst (Austria) - 2014

Satellite - Lena (Germany) - 2010

Save Your Kisses for Me - Brotherhood of Man (UK) - 1976

Soldi - Mahmood (Italy) - 2019

Sound of Silence - Dami Im (Australia) - 2016

Toy - Netta (Israel) - 2018

Waterloo - Abba (Sweden) - 1974

Voting will take place online via bbc.co.uk/eurovision. Voting will open once all performances have been aired on BBC One and voting closes as announced in the show on Saturday 16 May 2020.

Also in the programme, Graham speaks to James Newman who was due to represent the UK at this year’s contest in Rotterdam.

Plus, hundreds of British Eurovision fans and some former Eurovision faces recreate Eurovision classics from their homes. Think props. Think costumes. Think outrageous choreography. It’s all there and more besides. Former UK Eurovision act Sonia even takes on the Epic Sax Guy solo that became so infamous after the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision: Come Together airs from 6.25pm, Saturday 16 May on BBC One and is part of Eurovision programming across the BBC.