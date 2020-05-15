BBC reveals short list of top Eurovision songs for its new special

The BBC has revealed a short list of songs that will feature in its upcoming special, Eurovision: Come Together.
With no Eurovision Song Contest this year, Graham Norton will be hosting a night of Eurovision celebrations on the BBC this Saturday (16 May).
The Eurovision: Come Together special will see the British public able to take part in a live online vote giving them the opportunity to vote for their favourite Eurovision song.
A shortlist of songs below has been put together by a panel of experts and superfans including Radio 2’s Ken Bruce, Eurovision semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, former UK Eurovision acts SuRie and Nicki French, along with uber fans Mel Giedroyc and Radio 1’s Adele Roberts.
Eurovision: Come Together shortlist
Dancing Lasha Tumbai - Verka Serduchka (Ukraine) - 2007
Diva - Dana International (Israel) - 1998
Euphoria - Loreen (Sweden) - 2012
Fairytale - Alexander Rybak (Norway) - 2009
Fuego - Eleni Foureira (Cyprus) - 2018
Heroes - Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden) - 2015
Love Shine A Light - Katrina & The Waves (UK) - 1997
Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz (UK) - 1981
Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu - Domenico Modugno (Italy) - 1958
Ooh…Aah…Just A Little Bit - Gina G (UK) - 1996
Poupée de cire, poupée de son - France Gall (Luxembourg) - 1965
Rhythm Inside - Loïc Nottet (Belgium) - 2015
Rise Like A Phoenix - Conchita Wurst (Austria) - 2014
Satellite - Lena (Germany) - 2010
Save Your Kisses for Me - Brotherhood of Man (UK) - 1976
Soldi - Mahmood (Italy) - 2019
Sound of Silence - Dami Im (Australia) - 2016
Toy - Netta (Israel) - 2018
Waterloo - Abba (Sweden) - 1974
Voting will take place online via bbc.co.uk/eurovision. Voting will open once all performances have been aired on BBC One and voting closes as announced in the show on Saturday 16 May 2020.
Also in the programme, Graham speaks to James Newman who was due to represent the UK at this year’s contest in Rotterdam.
Plus, hundreds of British Eurovision fans and some former Eurovision faces recreate Eurovision classics from their homes. Think props. Think costumes. Think outrageous choreography. It’s all there and more besides. Former UK Eurovision act Sonia even takes on the Epic Sax Guy solo that became so infamous after the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest.
Eurovision: Come Together airs from 6.25pm, Saturday 16 May on BBC One and is part of Eurovision programming across the BBC.