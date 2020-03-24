BBC One announce Eurovision special to air in place of this year's contest

BBC one has announced a Eurovision special for 2020 after this year's song contest was cancelled.

Eurovision: Come Together will air on Saturday May 16 which would've been the date of this year's competition final.

The BBC say of the special: "BBC One and Graham Norton bring the country together for a special Eurovision broadcast - Eurovision: Come Together on Saturday 16 May.

"Produced by BBC Studios the show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman."

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed earlier this month the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest would not go ahead as planned.

They said in a statement: "Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.

"However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned."

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was due to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands in May 2020.

It's been announced that the plan is for the contest to return to the Netherlands next year.

Songs submitted for this year's competition will not be eligible but acts are welcome to return.

They said: "The Reference Group, the Song Contest’s governing board, has decided that, in accordance with the Rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, this year’s songs will not be eligible to compete when the Contest returns in 2021.

"At their discretion, Participating Broadcasters may decide which artist(s) to send in 2021, either this year’s representative or a new one.

"We ask for your continued patience while we work through practical implications of these ideas in the coming days and weeks."

Meanwhile, the BBC has also confirmed that Graham Norton will be back on Friday nights with his chat show from April 10 on BBC One.

Although not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories, including the famous Red Chair - now relocated to the comfort of your own armchair at home.