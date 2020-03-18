The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was set to take place in Rotterdam throughout the second week of May this Spring.

However the ongoing spread of coronavirus has seen it cancelled completely.

In a statement, the European Broadcasting Union said today (March 18): "Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.

"However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned.

"The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision.

"We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of you around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May."

Eurovision's Executive Supervisor Jon Ola Sand said: "We are very proud of the Eurovision Song Contest, that for 64 years has united people all around Europe. And we are deeply disappointed about this situation.

"The EBU, together with the Host Broadcaster NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue to talk to see if it's possible to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in 2021.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the process of staging a great Eurovision Song Contest this year. Unfortunately, that was not possible due to factors beyond our control. We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the Eurovision Song Contest will come back stronger than ever."

The UK Eurovision entry for 2020 had been confirmed as James Newman with his new song My Last Breath, co-written with James with Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle.

It's the latest TV event to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak with Tuesday seeing the BAFTA TV Awards postponed and the Olivier Awards ceremony cancelled.

Meanwhile it was revealed on Monday that Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been forced to stop production while a number of shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway and The Voice UK have dropped their live audiences.