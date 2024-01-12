Great British Menu returns for brand new series on BBC Two

A brand new series of the Great British Menu comes to BBC Two this month.

A brand new line up of top chefs from across the UK put their hearts on a plate and showcase amazing culinary talent. Who will get to cook for a spectacular banquet?

Host Andi Oliver is back to oversee proceedings alongside judging trio Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona and Ed Gamble.

When is Great British Menu back on TV?

Series 19 of Great British Menu launches on Tuesday, 23 January at 8PM on BBC Two and iPlayer, continuing Wednesday and Thursday.

The new series begins with its first heat in north east England with four chefs compete with dishes inspired by the Olympics and Paralympics.

Episode 1 sees them presenting canapés, starters, and fish dishes, judged by chef Aktar Islam, including a unique Jerusalem artichoke dish, an aubergine puree creation, and a kohlrabi and brill dish.

Episode 2 intensifies with three chefs offering dishes like ras el hanout venison, a dessert inspired by ancient Olympic olive wreaths, and a tennis ball-themed cheesecake.

The final episode pits the top two chefs against each other, cooking their six-course menus for judges including Tom Kerridge, Nisha Katona, Ed Gamble, and guest judge Shauna Coxsey, with one chef advancing to the national finals.

Meet the host judges

Andi Oliver, now in her third year as host of Great British Menu, is an award-winning TV Chef and Broadcaster with a passion for food and music. She previously judged on the show for four series before hosting.

Tom Kerridge, an award-winning chef, is renowned for his two Michelin-starred pub, The Hand & Flowers, and other culinary ventures. A Gloucestershire native, he promotes British food and young chef training. Kerridge has authored cookbooks, hosted the Pub in the Park festival, and worked with Marcus Rashford on child hunger campaigns. He participated in Great British Menu as a chef and later as a mentor.

Nisha Katona, CEO and executive chef of Mowgli Street Food, left a 20-year barrister career to establish her restaurant chain, now with eighteen locations. She received an MBE for her contributions to the Food Industry and appears regularly on TV as a guest chef.

Ed Gamble award-winning comedian, co-hosts the Off Menu podcast and Radio X’s Sunday show. He has guest judged on Great British Menu and won the Taskmaster series. Gamble has appeared in various TV shows and series, including writing for and acting in ‘Man Down’.

