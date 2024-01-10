Mr Bates vs. The Post Office gets repeat run after ratings success

ITV has announced a repeat run of its acclaimed drama Mr Bates vs. The Post Office.

The four-part series will air nightly from next Monday, 15 January following the news At Ten.

It comes after viewing figures revealed that the show has become the most watched programme of the year so far.

The debut captivated the nation, drawing an impressive 9.2 million viewers for its first episode. This milestone marks the network’s most successful drama launch since The Pembrokeshire Murders in January 2021, a period when the UK was under lockdown.

Over the course of its four episodes, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office has become the year’s most-watched programme on any UK channel, amassing a total viewership of 14.8 million, including those who tuned in for the accompanying documentary.

In the digital realm, the series has been a massive hit on ITVX. In just eight days, it has been streamed 12.3 million times, contributing to ITVX’s record-breaking start to the year with 70.1 million streams, a 39% increase from the previous year.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media & Entertainment at ITV, praised the series, highlighting its role in revitalising public interest in a longstanding campaign for justice.

“The unwavering success of Mr Bates vs. The Post Office demonstrates the undeniable power of TV, particularly public service broadcasting,” he said.

More on: ITV TV