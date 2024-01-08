Production begins on final season of Stranger Things

The fifth and final season of Netflix hit Stranger Things has officially started production.

This final season marks the culmination of a story that has captivated audiences around the globe since its debut in July 2016.

Stranger Things is often described as a tribute to the classic genre films of the 1980s, which left an indelible mark on a generation.

Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy. This event sets his friends and family on a quest for answers, leading them into a world of high-stakes events, government conspiracies, and supernatural phenomena.

The town of Hawkins hides beneath its ordinary facade an extraordinary mystery, involving top-secret experiments and a dangerous gateway to a menacing realm.

The show, created by the Duffer Brothers, quickly rose to become one of Netflix’s most popular series, with the fourth season alone attracting over 140.7 million views globally.

It has rekindled interest in 1980s pop culture with each new season, bringing back items such as Eggo waffles and New Coke. The series also contributed to a resurgence in popularity for Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill,” which saw a significant increase in streams and chart success following its inclusion in the show.

Stranger Things has won over 70 international awards, including Emmys and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and has been nominated for more than 230 awards.

Fans of the series celebrate November 6th, the day character Will Byers went missing in the show, as Stranger Things Day.

While the TV show made be closing, there’s more to explore in its universe including the new Stranger Things Stage Show.

With a release date for season five to be announced, for now you can catch up on the latest series via Netflix.