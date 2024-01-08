Record-breaking £1m Win in Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

ITV has announced a historic moment in the next episode of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win.

This Saturday’s show (13 January) will see a staggering £1 million prize given away in the second episode of the new series.

The announcement came after the season premiere, where sisters Tina and Tracy secured a significant £100,000 win.

The show, known for its unique “limitless” jackpot, has outdone itself in this season, creating a buzz with its largest prize ever. Hosts Ant & Dec have promised a season filled with “more drama, tension, fun, and wins than ever before,” keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

This record-breaking win marks a significant milestone for the show, which has consistently been a hit with viewers since its debut in 2022. A peak audience of just under 4 million tuned in to the opening episode of the latest series in the viewing figures.

To date the highest prize has been when contestants Katherine and Will walked away with £500,000, a win that was then considered life-changing.

The show airs on Saturday, 13 January at 8:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX, with episode 1 already available on ITVX.