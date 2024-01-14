Here’s who’s on the cast of the latest episode of Vera tonight on ITV.

The second episode of Series 13, titled Tender, airs on ITV1 from 8PM on Sunday, 14 January.

The popular crime series stars Brenda Blethyn as the lead character, based on Ann Cleeves’ best-selling novels.

Vera investigates the mysterious identity of a vulnerable young girl, uncovering a web of intrigue, betrayal, and the complex nature of family and care.

Vera cast – Tender

The full cast of the Tender episode are:

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett

Rhiannon Clements plays DC Steph Duncan

Gillian Kearney plays Deborah Mcswain

Reece Douglas plays Jonathon Rushden

Fraser James plays Tom Rushden

Julia Sawalha plays Helen Rushden

Emily Kathryn plays Gabi Mcswain

Shaun Dooley plays Matthew Mcswain

Discovered in a remote location, the girl’s identity remains a mystery, but the investigation quickly reveals a series of surprising developments. This leads Vera to ponder the true identity of this girl. She’s a young individual with a significant health issue, raising the question: has her frailty made her an easy target?

Additionally, the complexities of her place within the family, where she isn’t fully integrated, adds to the conundrum. This story delves into deception, treachery, and the ambiguous nature of relationships, prompting Vera to examine the essence of kinship, compassion, and responsibility.

Amidst diminishing trust, Vera is left to wonder if there’s a hidden price to care.

It is the second of three episodes from the new series of Vera.

However it’s been reported that it could be the end of Vera with Brenda Blethyn hinting at the show’s finale.

