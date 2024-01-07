Vera cast from Fast Love episode in 2024

Here’s who’s on the cast of the episode episode of Vera tonight as the show returns for 2024.

The first episode of Series 13, titled Fast Love, airs on ITV1 from 8PM on Sunday, 7 January.

The popular crime series stars Brenda Blethyn as the lead character, based on Ann Cleeves’ best-selling novels.

Fast Love sees DCI Vera Stanhope investigates the murder of a complex market trader, uncovering secrets and betrayal amidst intense rivalries.

Vera cast – Fast Love

The full cast of the Fast Love episode are:

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett

Rhiannon Clements plays DC Steph Duncan

Gillian Kearney plays Deborah Mcswain

Reece Douglas plays Jonathon Rushden

Fraser James plays Tom Rushden

Julia Sawalha plays Helen Rushden

Emily Kathryn plays Gabi Mcswain

Shaun Dooley plays Matthew Mcswain

DCI Vera Stanhope investigates the mysterious death of a young man in a country lane, initially thought to be a car accident but soon revealed as something more sinister.

She delves into the life of the victim, a well-liked market trader, to uncover who he really was and why someone would want him dead. The inquiry reveals a multifaceted personality: confrontational, arrogant, yet successful, raising questions about the cost of such traits.

Vera navigates a web of secrets, lies, betrayal, strained relationships, and fierce rivalries to find out who sought to silence the market trader permanently.

It is the first of three episodes from the new series of Vera.

However it’s been reported that it could be the end of Vera with Brenda Blethyn hinting at the show’s finale.

