RATINGS! 5 million watch The Masked Singer's latest episode

Last night’s episode of The Masked Singer was a ratings triumph for ITV, drawing an impressive peak audience of 4.9 million viewers.

This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.



The highlight of the show was the unmasking of Chicken Caesar, revealed to be none other than the beloved comedian and host of Pointless, Alexander Armstrong.

In a stunning revelation, Armstrong was unmasked as the second character to leave the show this season, making The Masked Singer the most-watched programme across all terrestrial channels for the evening.

Earlier in the episode, the mystery deepened as other characters, including Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Eiffel Tower, and Piranha, performed on stage, leaving both the panel and viewers guessing.

In Saturday night’s The Masked Singer led the pack, followed closely by the new series of Wheel of Fortune, which secured a peak of 4.3 million viewers (average 3.8 million). Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win and Celebrity Catchphrase also pulled in significant audiences, with peaks of 3.7 million and 3.6 million viewers, respectively.

Post-unmasking, Alexander Armstrong shared his excitement about participating in the show.

“I’ve been longing to do it,” he said. “Every year I get messages asking if I’m a certain character. It’s been a fantastic journey from start to finish!”

Looking ahead, next week’s episode of The Masked Singer promises to be a circus-themed extravaganza, complete with themed costumes for the panel and host Joel.

Singer Olly Murs will be joining as a guest panellist. The characters set to perform, aiming to outwit the panel and viewers, include Maypole, Cricket, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg, and Rat.