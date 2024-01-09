Michael McIntyre promises big laughs and bigger surprises in new Big Show series

Michael McIntyre has spilled all about the brand new series of his Big Show on BBC One.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is set to return to Saturday night television this weekend, 13 January at 6:50PM.

Michael, reflecting on the show’s success, says “Over the years Michael McIntyre’s Big Show has made people laugh and made people cry. The combination of heart and hilarity is what I feel makes the show so special.”

The new series promises to maintain this legacy with fresh, innovative ideas alongside fan favourites.

The funnyman highlights new segments like ‘Wheel on Wheels’, where he surprises viewers in their homes, and the ‘Unexpected Star Star’, a twist on the classic segment, surprising actual pop stars.

A memorable moment involves Tony Hadley, who thought he was going to the dentist, only to find himself on stage with his band.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show with Beverley Knight

The show boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities.

“We’ve got utterly hilarious ‘Midnight Game Shows’ with Bradley Walsh and Alison Hammond; ‘Unexpected Star Stars’ with Tony Hadley, Chesney Hawkes and Kaiser Chiefs; ‘Send to Alls’ with Anne-Marie, Joe Lycett, Dermot O’Leary, Katherine Ryan and lots of other surprise celebrity appearances,” Michael shares.

One of the funniest moments involved a prank with Joe Lycett’s ‘Send to All’, leading to a hilarious and unexpected party. But it’s not just laughter that the show brings; it also delivers powerful, emotional moments.

Michael speaks of “two of the most emotional and heart-warming ‘Unexpected Stars’ we’ve ever had,” including the stories of Alfie, a young man with cerebral palsy, and Sarah, a woman who recovered from a life-threatening brain tumour.

Regarding the best celebrity responses, the comic reveals that Dermot O’Leary’s ‘Send To All’ segment received an overwhelming response.

Michael laughed: “He had so many celeb responses that even Ricky Wilson who we were also pranking that night, replied to Dermot’s text mid-prank.”

More on: BBC TV