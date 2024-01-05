Mr. Bean: The Animated Series to return for new episodes

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series is to return for brand new episodes.

The new season, executive produced and voiced by the iconic Rowan Atkinson, promises an expansive set of 52 episodes.

The first new series in a decade will premiere in 2025 and be available on ITVX Kids in the UK, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the first live-action episode of the original series.

The series will be broadcast on Cartoonito and HBO Max across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels and streaming services throughout Southeast Asia and South Asia.

This animated adaptation continues the humorous misadventures of Mr. Bean and his loyal companion Teddy, as they navigate through various escapades and humorous situations.

Originating as a British television classic, the live-action Mr Bean, co-created by Atkinson and Richard Curtis, debuted in 1990. The animated series, also voiced by Atkinson, launched in 2002 and has been a global phenomenon, broadcast in 195 territories.

Atkinson said: “I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr. Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form. We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences.

“The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much.”

Tom Beattie of producers Tiger Aspect Kids & Family added: “It’s a real pleasure to have the opportunity to go back to such a special series. ‘Mr. Bean’ is an iconic comedy legend and it’s an honour to work with Rowan to create this physically funny series.”

Current episodes are available to stream on ITVX in the UK.

