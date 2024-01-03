BBC hits back at Doctor Who complaints over trans representation

The BBC has firmly responded to complaints about trans representation in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special.

The special, titled The Star Beast, featured Yasmin Finney, known from Heartstopper, as Rose.

This episode, which aired on 25 November, was viewed by over 7.6 million people, with 144 complaints made to the BBC. For those wanting to do the maths, that works out at 0.001%.

In a statement on its website, the BBC said: “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in.

“We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”

Speaking on joining the cast of Doctor Who originally in 2022, Yasmin said: “If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Doctor Who aired a total of three specials to mark its 60th anniversary last year ahead of a festive one-off on Christmas Day.

Following the latest instalment, the BBC aired a first look trailer offering an early look at the Fifteenth Doctor’s upcoming season.

The Christmas special, named The Church on Ruby Road, featured Ncuti Gatwa’s first appearance as the Doctor alongside Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

The upcoming series will follow the Doctor and Ruby as they meet new monsters and embark on various extraordinary adventures across the cosmos in the TARDIS.

Ncuti Gatwa’s inaugural season as the Fifteenth Doctor is set to air in May 2024, with a precise date still to be announced.