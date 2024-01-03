ITV’s hit drama Vera could come to an end after its latest series.

Brenda Blethyn has recently spoken about the future of the beloved ITV series, in which she has starred as the eponymous detective since 2011.

The 77-year-old actress, who graced screens in the show’s recent Christmas Special, has hinted at uncertain times ahead for the series.

Fans of ‘Vera’ can look forward to the upcoming 13th series, which will introduce three new episodes starting this month on ITV. However, the fate of a 14th series remains in the balance.

Brenda Blethyn candidly expressed: “At the moment there is nothing planned. But that’s not to say they’re not talking about it. There might be a winding up. I don’t know. Ann Cleeves is also writing her 11th Vera book. So, there’s also that to consider.

“But a whole series? I think not. We’ll see.”

The upcoming series sees David Leon make a return to the cast as Joe Ashworth.

Blethyn shared: “After we filmed The Rising Tide at the end of 2022 I didn’t want to do any more without Kenny Doughty, who had decided to leave. But I said, ‘I’ll think about it if you can see if David Leon is available to return as Joe Ashworth.’ And so they did and here I am.

“I was broken-hearted when David left after Series Four and equally overjoyed when I heard he was coming back as the relationship between Vera and Joe worked so well. They have all of that early history together.

“I wouldn’t have continued if David had not agreed to come back. I just didn’t want to start another board game with somebody else when I know I’m not going to do many more. And who would want to do it anyway?”

She added of filming the new episodes: “Working together was certainly as good as I remembered, if not better. It’s a shock for Vera when Joe appears. She’s pleased to see him. But then her nose is really put out of joint when she finds out why he’s there.”

The new series of Vera starts on Sunday, 7 January on ITV1 and ITVX.

More on: ITVVera TV