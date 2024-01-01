The Tourist next episode and how to watch series 2 in full now

Series 2 of The Tourist has made its debut on BBC One – here’s where to watch on TV and online.

In the much-anticipated second series of The Tourist, Jamie Dornan reprises his role as Elliot, alongside Danielle Macdonald as Helen.

This season takes them to Ireland on a quest to uncover truths about Elliot’s identity. However, their journey quickly turns perilous as they confront the threatening repercussions of Elliot’s previous deeds.

Where to watch The Tourist on TV and online

The second series begins on TV on BBC One from 9PM on Monday, 1 January 2024. Episode two will follow on Tuesday, 2 January.

Episodes of the six-part series will then continue on Sunday nights at 9PM.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

Alongside the new series you can also catch up on the first season of the show.

Outside the UK, the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in US and Stan in Australia.

In the first episode, Elliot and Helen travel to Ireland following an invitation from Tommy, an old acquaintance. They seek insights into Elliot’s forgotten past. However, upon arrival, the duo is abruptly divided as Elliot is forcefully abducted.

Confined in a secret place, he confronts the McDonnell family, his past adversaries harbouring deep-seated grudges. They demand retribution for deeds Elliot has no memory of.

Alongside Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, the cast of The Tourist series two includes Olwen Fouéré, Conor MacNeill, Greg Larsen, Victoria Haralabidou, Mark McKenna, Nessa Matthews and Diarmaid Murtagh

Jamie Dornan said of series two: “I hope they enjoy it as much as the first. We are offering up something a bit different purely by geography. I feel like the colour of the Outback, the scale of it and fear was a major character in the first series. We’ve taken that away this time and we have suddenly gone from the orangey dirt of the Outback to the lush green settings of Ireland.

“Particularly with the first episode, it’s like a Tourism Ireland advert. It’s different and I hope that people are on board with that and get the same sort of satisfaction as they did from the first series. The humour is all there, and the story is as mad as the first series.”

