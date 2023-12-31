The Last Leg Of The Year (2023)

The Last Leg is set to deliver a grand two-hour special to bid farewell to 2023 tonight.

Hosts Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe, and Alex Brooker will be joined by a star-studded cast including Richard Osman, Judi Love, Suzi Ruffell, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Seann Walsh for a comedic review of the year.

This extended episode promises a mix of satirical commentary, entertaining sketches, lively debates, and humorous songs.

Together, the team will reflect on the year’s significant moments and speculate about what 2024 may bring.

As the year draws to a close, viewers are invited to join in the festivities and tune in for this year’s final episode of The Last Leg of the Year, a perfect way to celebrate the onset of the new year.

The Last Leg of the Year airs from 9PM on Channel 4 and runs to 11PM.

The special will be followed by Gogglebox’s end of year episode.

Britain’s favourite opinionated TV viewers will share their sharp, insightful, passionate, and sometimes emotional critiques of 2023’s biggest and best shows. This is a chance to see the best TV moments from some of the country’s best-loved households.