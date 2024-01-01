Here’s who’s on the cast of series two of The Tourist as it arrives on BBC One.

The six-part thriller is created and written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures.

In the upcoming series set in the picturesque landscape of Ireland, Elliot and Helen find themselves entangled in an age-old conflict, confronting the aftermath of Elliot’s previous deeds.

When Elliot suddenly disappears, Helen enlists the assistance of Detective Ruairi Slater. As the story unfolds, hidden truths about Elliot’s past emerge.

Who’s on the cast?

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of The Tourist series two:

Jamie Dornan plays Elliot

Danielle Macdonald plays Helen

Olwen Fouéré plays Niamh

Conor MacNeill plays Detective Ruairi Slater

Greg Larsen plays Ethan

Victoria Haralabidou plays Lena

Mark McKenna plays Fergal

Nessa Matthews plays Orla

Diarmaid Murtagh plays Donal

Eoin Duffy plays Sergeant O’Brien

Francis Magee plays Frank

Réginal-Roland Kudiwu plays Monsieur Tioté

When is The Tourist on TV?

Series two of The Tourist will begin on New Year’s Day – Monday, 1 January 2024 – at 9PM on BBC One.

Alternatively, all episodes will be released to watch online on BBC iPlayer from 6AM on Monday 1 January.

In the first episode, Elliot and Helen land in Ireland, responding to an invitation from their old friend Tommy, who they hope can shed light on Elliot’s forgotten past.

However, their reunion is cut short when Elliot is abruptly abducted. Held hostage in an undisclosed location, he confronts the McDonnell family, vengeful foes from his history, who are seeking retribution for deeds Elliot cannot recall.

In the meantime, Helen, fearing for Elliot’s safety, joins forces with Detective Sergeant Ruairi Slater in a desperate quest to find him. Their search leads them towards an unexpected encounter that Helen is not prepared for. Meanwhile, back in Australia, Ethan makes a resolve to reclaim Helen’s affections.

