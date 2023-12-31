National Lottery New Year's Eve Big Bash line up

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash returns to ITV1 tonight for a New End Of Year special.

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, a unique and grand music and entertainment event, celebrates the standout moments of 2023.

Hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jason Manford, the event takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley. You can watch on TV tonight (31 December) at 6PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The National Lottery is uniting some of the UK’s most renowned stars for an unparalleled party to stylishly farewell 2023.

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash line up

The night promises unique performances and one-off collaborations from Take That, Becky Hill, Busted, Jax Jones featuring Calum Scott and Ina Wroldsen and Paloma Faith.

Plus, the cast of the show includes Cat Burns and the winner of this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool, Loreen from Sweden.

Meanwhile there will be A-list cameos from the likes of Olivia Colman, Idris Elba, Glenn Close and Brian Cox.

This event also honours remarkable individuals and organisations, highlighting the impact of National Lottery players’ contributions through their ticket purchases.

Featuring spectacular musical acts, a showcase of popular cultural moments, exclusive collaborations, and a tribute to significant sporting achievements, The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash promises to be an unforgettable event.

Is the New Year’s Eve Big Bash live?

Nope – the concert was filmed earlier this month on 6 December at the OVO Arena Wembley in front of a huge audience of fans.

As we bid farewell to 2023, this spectacular extravaganza promises to deliver an evening of memorable performances, esteemed guest appearances, and a true reflection of the year’s cultural and sporting highlights.

Don’t miss this unforgettable blend of entertainment and celebration, all thanks to The National Lottery’s commitment to bringing joy and appreciation to homes across the UK.

