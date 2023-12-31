Rick Astley's New Year's Eve concert line up and how to watch

Rick Astley will see us into the New Year live on BBC One tonight with a special concert.

Rick Astley, the iconic pop legend, will headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Rocks on BBC One. With a career spanning several decades and a repertoire of timeless hits including the 1980s chart-topper Never Gonna Give You Up Astley continues to entertain audiences around the world.

His recent performances, including a triumphant set at Glastonbury and an appearance at Radio 2 In The Park in Leicester, have further solidified his status as a beloved music icon.

Watch Rick Astley’s New Year’s Eve concert tonight

The show will broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 11:30PM on Sunday, 31 December. As the clock strikes midnight, the excitement will continue with London’s traditional epic fireworks display.

As 2023 draws to a close, Astley will lead the festivities, filmed at Camden’s iconic Roundhouse, ushering in the new year with a dynamic performance that promises to ‘Rick-Roll’ the audience into 2024.

Who’s joining Rick?

Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve will feature Astley alongside special guests such as Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan, and The House Gospel Choir. Together, they will deliver a night filled with global hits, surprise performances, and an atmosphere of celebration.

Rick said: “What an honour it is to host the New Year’s Eve celebration on BBC One this year! It’s always been part of my New Year’s ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic! Here’s to a great night.”

Fans and viewers can look forward to a night to remember, as Rick Astley and his all-star guests bring down the house and welcome 2024 with a spectacular musical celebration.

New Year’s Eve on the BBC will also feature The Graham Norton Show, Jools Holland’s Hootenanny and the New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

