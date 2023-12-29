First look at Wheel Of Fortune with Graham Norton

A first look at the new Wheel Of Fortune reboot hosted by Graham Norton has been revealed.

The legendary game show Wheel of Fortune is back, featuring the extraordinary Graham Norton as its host.

This new series, including two specials with celebrities, brings back the excitement with its colossal carnival wheel. Contestants spin the wheel, aiming for a monumental cash prize that could change their lives.

Participants face a thrilling blend of skill and chance. Each turn of the wheel assigns a cash value, which multiplies for each correct letter they guess in the puzzle. However, the tension rises with the risk of landing on ‘bankrupt’ or ‘lose a turn’, threatening to erase all their winnings.

Besides cash, contestants can win spectacular prizes, augmenting their total and advancing them towards the bonus round. In this high-stakes game, only one fortunate player will have the opportunity to significantly boost their winnings and attempt to claim the grand prize.

Wheel Of Fortune starts at 6PM on Saturday, 6 January on ITV1 and ITVX.

If you fancy yourself as a contestant, you can find out about applying for Wheel Of Fortune here.

More on: ITV TV