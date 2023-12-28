Iain Stirling's Buffering cancelled after two series

Iain Stirling’s ITV2 comedy Buffering has been axed after two series.

The show followed the lives of kids’ TV presenter Iain and his housemates: Ashley, Rosie, Greg and Thalia as they attempt to navigate the choppy waters of their late twenties.

Buffering first launched in 2021 ahead of a second series premiering in January 2023.

Alongside Iain, the show was created and written by BBC New Comedy Award winning Steve Bugeja.

A spokesperson for programme makers Avalon said: “Iain and Steve loved working with a brilliant cast and crew on Buffering, but the series isn’t returning as availability-wise it was hard to fit filming in with Iain’s busy schedule, particularly with the expanded series of Love Island in the USA”

The cast featured Rosa Robson, Jessie Cave, Paul G Raymond, Janine Harouni and Elena Saurel.

Series 1 and 2 of Buffering are available now on ITVX

