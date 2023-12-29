Corrie star Simon Gregson plays Deal Or No Deal in celebrity special

Corrie star Simon Gregson will appear in the next Celebrity Deal Or No Deal in January.

The classic game show has recently been rebooted with a brand new series weekdays, presented by Stephen Mulhern.

Next month, host Stephen will return with a brand new one-off Celebrity version.

Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson goes head-to-head with the infamous Banker.

Bolstered by his loved ones, friends, and some notable personalities, Simon faces the challenge of selecting the correct boxes while warding off the Banker’s alluring monetary propositions, all in the quest to win a substantial sum for his chosen charity.

There are no questions in this gameshow, except for one; Deal or No Deal?

Deal Or No Deal: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern.

A maximum prize of £100,000 is up for grabs but at the other end is the infamous Deal or No Deal 1p club.

Deal or No Deal Celebrity Special airs on Sunday, 7 January 2024 at 7PM on ITV1.

It’s the second celeb special after Michael Owen took on the banker in a Christmas special.

Meanwhile the main series of Deal Or No Deal is set to return for a second series.

Echoing the beloved original series, this show puts contestants in an intense showdown against the infamous Banker, where they vie for a life-altering cash reward. This game of high stakes requires a blend of bravery and keen intuition.

In every episode, a contestant is presented with 22 sealed boxes, each hiding a varying sum of money. The challenge lies in choosing and opening these boxes sequentially, uncovering the hidden cash values, all while remaining in the dark about what each box contains.

The reboot has proved popular with viewers, although many have noted one big change from the original.

If you want to take part, you can find out information on applying for Deal Or No Deal here.