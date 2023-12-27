Harry Styles: The Story of His Life documentary

Channel 5 is to explore the life and career of Harry Styles in a new one-off special.

Harry Styles: The Story of His Life airs on Wednesday, 27 December at 9PM on Channel 5. You’ll also be able to tune in online from My5.

Narrated from an enthusiast’s viewpoint, the show delves into the remarkable international triumph of Harry Styles. It charts the journey of a charming lad from Cheshire who rose to become a global sensation and Britain’s finest cultural export.

He has captivated audiences with his message of benevolence, crafted award-winning pop music, consistently topped the charts, and garnered a vast and devoted following.

Featuring insights from fans globally and captured during his recent ‘Love on Tour’ concerts, this documentary offers an intimate look at the significant impact Harry has in numerous lives, underscoring the transformative influence of his music.

Harry Styles originally rose to fame as a member of the globally acclaimed boy band One Direction. First appearing on The X Factor in 2010, Harry quickly became known for his charismatic stage presence and distinct voice.

Despite finishing third in the competition, One Direction, formed during the show, skyrocketed to international stardom. Over the next few years, the band released several successful albums, toured the world, and garnered a massive fan following, with Harry often at the forefront as a fan favourite.

Embarking on a solo career in 2016 after One Direction’s hiatus, Harry demonstrated his versatility and artistry with his self-titled debut album in 2017. The album, featuring hits like Sign of the Times, showcased a more rock-influenced style and received critical acclaim.

His subsequent albums, including Fine Line in 2019, further solidified his status as a pop icon and a fashion trendsetter, known for his flamboyant and gender-fluid fashion sense.